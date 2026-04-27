KOTA KINABALU, April 27 — The federal government must have stronger commitment towards implementing the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and increasing development allocations for Sabah, said Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Datuk Chin Su Phin.

“MA63 is not a new demand, but a constitutionally grounded and historically binding agreement that clearly defines Sabah’s position and rights within the Federation.

“Even as legal proceedings continue, the federal government’s responsibilities to Sabah remain and must not be used as justification to delay or weaken the implementation of Sabah’s rights,” he said during the party’s 6th Supreme Council Meeting yesterday.

On fiscal matters, Chin noted that Sabah appreciated the federal government’s continued provision of special allocations, including about RM600 million in 2025, but voiced concerns that the allocation for 2026 may remain unchanged.

“In the face of increasing development needs, a stagnant allocation is difficult to accept. Allocations should grow in tandem with Sabah’s actual needs to reflect the spirit of MA63.

“Rights under MA63 are not conditional and should not be influenced by external factors such as global economic pressures or geopolitical developments,” he said.

He also proposed the federal government consider increasing the allocation to RM900 million to ensure sufficient funding for development needs.

He said additional funds should prioritise urgent infrastructure requirements, particularly road maintenance, and be implemented through agencies such as the Public Works Department, urban road concessionaires and local authorities.

“Public dissatisfaction over road conditions has been rising, especially in Kota Kinabalu and other West Coast urban areas. Road maintenance responsibilities are shared among multiple entities—all which face financial constraints. Special allocations are crucial in bridging this funding gap,” he said.

He added that the key issue now is not the availability of funds, but the effectiveness of implementation and the political will to deliver results.

“For the people, whether it is the federal, state or local government, what ultimately matters is results,” he said. — The Borneo Post