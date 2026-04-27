KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — A student from the Industrial Training Institute (ILP) Marang was killed after his motorcycle skidded and was struck by another motorcycle and a car in a three-vehicle accident on the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) yesterday.

According to a report by Harian Metro, Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the incident occurred at about 8.25pm at Kilometre 426.5 of the highway and involved two motorcycles and a car.

He said the two motorcycles were travelling from Cameron Highlands towards Kuala Terengganu, while the car was heading from Genting Highlands towards Besut.

Preliminary investigations found that a 19-year-old rider, identified as Ahmad Adham Abdullah Mohd Yusri, lost control of his Honda EX5 before falling onto the road.

“A second Honda EX5 coming from behind was unable to brake or avoid the victim and collided with him,” he said.

A Perodua Bezza travelling behind also attempted to brake but was unable to avoid the victim, who was lying on the road, and struck him.

The victim sustained injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second motorcyclist suffered injuries to his hands and legs and was treated at the emergency unit of Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital.

Azli said the crash occurred on a straight, two-lane expressway under clear weather conditions with a dry road surface.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.