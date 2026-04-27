KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin extended his greetings in conjunction with the 92nd anniversary of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), which will be celebrated today.

In a Facebook post, he said April 27 marks a historic date for the RMN, which serves as the nation’s maritime defence front in safeguarding national sovereignty.

He said the Ministry of Defence will continue efforts to enhance the RMN’s asset capabilities and operational readiness, while ensuring the welfare of its personnel remains a priority.

“On behalf of the nation, I extend my highest appreciation and gratitude to all officers, personnel and veterans of the RMN for their service, sacrifices and contributions in defending the country’s maritime sovereignty. Your services are always appreciated and will never be forgotten.

“May RMN continue to achieve excellence, remain steadfast at sea and be constantly blessed in carrying out its duty to the nation,” he said. — Bernama