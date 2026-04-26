KUALA SELANGOR, April 26 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) is targeting more than 50 per cent of senior citizens to retain at least 20 natural teeth by 2030, in line with the National Oral Health Strategic Plan 2022-2030.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said that based on the National Oral Health Survey of Adults (NOHSA) 2020, only 34.3 per cent of senior citizens have at least 20 natural teeth, while 13.9 per cent experience oral functional limitations that affect their quality of life.

“Teeth are the gateway to the body. We want to ensure this gateway continues to function and protect against various risks, including infections and food-related issues, which are very important.

“I have stressed that there is no health without oral health, as it reflects the crucial role of dental health in maintaining overall well-being,” he said when met after launching the 6020 Campaign and the National-level Kembara Senyuman 2026 programme here today.

Dzulkefly said that to ensure the target is achieved, the ministry will roll out the Kembara Senyuman initiative nationwide, offering services such as denture provision directly to communities, care centres and rural areas.

He said efforts to ensure no one is left behind in accessing oral healthcare will include the use of 3D digital technology (3DDT) to produce high-quality dentures quickly.

He added that the initiative is among the government’s proactive measures in addressing the challenges of an ageing population, with the latest statistics showing that those aged 65 and above have reached 8.0 per cent of the population in 2025.

“Outreach programmes, or approaches that extend services to rural areas, are crucial to ensure no one is left behind, particularly among vulnerable or high-risk groups.

“We want to ensure that healthcare services and care continue to be delivered comprehensively, with a focus on senior citizens, the infirm, persons with disabilities, as well as those living in remote areas,” he said. — Bernama