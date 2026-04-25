BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 25 — A two-year-old boy was killed, while his mother was seriously injured, after the motorcycle they were riding with two others skidded and crashed into a stone wall along Jalan Song Ban Kheng in Bukit Mertajam yesterday.

The woman, 30, was believed to be on her way to send her children to school when the accident occurred. She was riding the motorcycle with her three children as passengers.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief Helmi Aris said police received a report on the incident at 7.45 am.

Preliminary investigations found that the woman had lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to skid before crashing into a stone wall by the roadside.

“She sustained serious head injuries, while her two-year-old son was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at Bukit Mertajam Hospital due to head injuries,” he said in a statement last night.

A seven-year-old girl suffered minor injuries and is also receiving treatment at the same hospital, while a five-year-old girl escaped unhurt.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving. — Bernama