SHAH ALAM, April 25 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari yesterday clarified that a 168-acre plot of land in Permatang Kumbang, Puchong city centre, is not a permanent forest reserve as claimed by irresponsible parties.

Amirudin said the land, located near the Ayer Hitam Forest Reserve in Kinrara, was degazetted in 1926, approximately 100 years ago.

“At that time, Puchong was known as Kampung Pulas, and Malaysia was under British colonial rule, then called British Malaya,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued following a meeting between Amirudin and representatives of residents from the Puchong area, who had sought clarification regarding the baseless allegations about the land’s status.

Fourteen residents’ associations and Kinrara assemblyman Ng Sze Han attended the session to hear residents’ feedback following the spread of false information by irresponsible parties.

Amirudin said his administration has never approved any development on the land. But in 1996, the state government approved the alienation of government land to two companies, Citrasama Projek Sdn Bhd and Metroway Sdn Bhd, for low-cost housing.

“Planning permission was rejected in 2003 by the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ), MPSJ at the time, because 75 per cent of the area was Class III and IV slopes exceeding 25 degrees, which are unsuitable for development.

“Following this, the state government cancelled the project and revoked the land alienation in 2010. The developer then took legal action, and the case went to the Federal Court in 2017,” he said.

Amirudin said both the Court of Appeal and Federal Court ruled in favour of MPSJ, affirming that the local authority’s decision to reject development was correct due to the slope conditions.

He said MBSJ stands by the decision that the land is unsafe for commercial or residential development due to its sloped topography, a finding confirmed by the Federal Court.

On the issue of the land being sold allegedly below market value, at RM13.80 per square foot, equivalent to RM101 million, Amirudin explained that following the state government’s decision to cancel the housing project in 2012, the land was intended to be sold through an open tender process.

“A property consultant was then appointed to assess the market value of the land in 2012, with the final valuation set at RM13.02 per square foot, or RM95.3 million in total.

“Three companies participated in the open tender process, and the decision was made to sell the land at RM101 million, 5.9 per cent above the valuation,” he explained.

Amirudin said he clarified the state government’s position and corrected baseless political allegations during the meeting with the residents’ association representatives. — Bernama