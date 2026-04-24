GEORGE TOWN, April 24 — The Penang LRT Mutiara Line project remains on schedule despite the tender process for Package Two still pending finalisation.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said works on Package One are ongoing, dismissing claims that political interference had caused delays.

“The civil and structural work is still underway, the construction of the pier is still underway, not completed yet so the next package can only start after this first package is completed, we cannot build the track when the pier is not completed,” he told reporters after launching the Penang ATE Campus at Olive Tree Hotel here today.

Asked about reports of political interference in the tender process for Package Two, Chow Kon Yeow said the state government was not involved, as the process is handled by project owner MRT Corp.

There were allegations that Package Two had been delayed due to lobbying by different political groups with the Transport Ministry and Finance Ministry.

He said the state government is only a stakeholder in the project through the Procurement One Stop Centre Committee, while MRT Corp will evaluate all bids before submitting a proposal for approval.

“After MRT Corp makes the decision, they will submit their recommendations to the One Stop Procurement Centre but I can say, it is not up to this level yet,” he said.

The LRT Mutiara Line is planned to span almost 30km from Silicon Island in southern Penang island to George Town, and also connect to Penang Sentral in Butterworth on the mainland.