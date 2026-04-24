JOHOR BAHRU, April 24 — Johor police have crippled a drug syndicate believed active since early this year after raiding an apartment in Aliff Heights here and seizing drugs and assets worth RM1.95 million.

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said the raid at Residensi Mutiara Indah at about 12.30am on Monday led to the arrest of three men and a woman aged between 21 and 24.

"Upon inspection, police found a large quantity of drugs, including over 11.6 kilogrammes of MDMA, 13 packets of ecstasy powder (0.342kg), one packet of ketamine (0.02kg), one packet of syabu (0.11kg), 1,796 Erimin 5 pills, along with repackaging equipment.

"A check of a Volkswagen Golf parked at the residence also led to the discovery of three packets of ketamine, bringing the total seizure to an estimated 12.95kg with a market value of RM1.8 million,” he told a press conference at the Johor Police Headquarters today.

He said preliminary investigations found two suspects were tenants of the unit, while another, aged 24, is believed to be the syndicate mastermind.

The woman arrested is believed to be the mastermind’s girlfriend.

Police believe the syndicate used the gated residence to store and repackage drugs before distributing them to the local market.

Ab Rahaman said police also seized two cars and cash worth RM146,710, bringing the total value of drugs seized and assets confiscated to RM1.95 million.

He said the drugs were sourced from outside Johor and could have supplied about 43,726 addicts.

"The three suspects tested positive for benzodiazepine, while one tested positive for ketamine.

"The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and all four suspects have been remanded for seven days until Sunday (April 26),” he said. — Bernama