BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 24 — Firefighters took over 10 hours to extinguish a rubbish dump blaze at a recycling plant in Permatang Tinggi Industrial Area yesterday.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department deputy fire operations director John Sagun Francis said they received the emergency call at 1.54pm, and the first crew from Bukit Mertajam fire station rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found the fire engulfing a pile of paper waste and cardboard in an open factory area spanning an estimated 3,716.12 square metres.

“The fire was brought under control at 3.36pm and extinguished 10 minutes later, but operations only wrapped up at 12.04am today after overhaul work confirmed no hot spots remained,” he said in a statement today.

He said the fire caused about 80 per cent damage, but no worker injuries or fatalities at the plant.

The operation also had support from Sungai Bakap, Batu Kawan, and Bandar Perda fire stations, 11 volunteer fire brigades, and an excavator to break up the burning waste piles. — Bernama