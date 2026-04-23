KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) have never taken a position to postpone the Melaka and Johor state elections following current geopolitical developments, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Umno president said the suggestion of postponement raised by certain parties is merely a personal opinion and does not represent the party.

“That is not Umno’s stance. That is not BN’s stance. It is an individual’s personal view, and there is no endorsement from the party.

“So in that situation, do not decide to postpone; that would only give others ammunition to turn against us,” he said during his keynote address at the 10th Better Nation Forum, titled “The Impact of the US-Iran Conflict on Malaysia,” at Menara Dato’ Onn last night.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also BN chairman, said the coalition, and particularly Umno as its backbone, is always ready to face state elections at any time.

Zahid was responding to Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan’s previous proposal to postpone the Melaka and Johor state elections, scheduled for this year, until the economic situation following the West Asian geopolitical crisis stabilises.

The Umno Johor deputy chairman was of the view that ongoing geopolitical uncertainty continues to drive up the cost of living, including fuel and essential goods.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the Rumah Bangsa initiative has boosted Umno’s support, with 10,000 new online membership applications in just 48 hours.

He said this development has prompted a proposal to establish a direct membership mechanism at the BN level in the near future, which has been agreed upon by BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

“The success of Rumah Bangsa must also be replicated in BN, because there are professionals, individuals, and NGO leaders eager to join.

“We will propose to the BN Supreme Council that the clause in the constitution regarding direct membership applications be implemented,” he said. — Bernama