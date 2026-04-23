KOTA KINABALU, April 23 — Sabah is set to receive a transition of power regarding environmental management under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), which is scheduled to be fully implemented in November, said Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman.

He said it will begin with the management of scheduled waste, and the move will be supported through efforts to draft new laws and guidelines.

“This also includes the development of a web-based management system as well as a programme to improve the technical competence of officers and industry players,” he said when delivering the state government policy speech at the opening of the First Meeting of the 17th State Legislative Assembly here today.

Also present were Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya and the deputy speakers.

Tun Musa said that in terms of carbon governance, the state government aims to be a leader in implementing Article 6 of the Paris Agreement in Malaysia by leveraging voluntary carbon market opportunities as a new source of funding to support forest and environmental conservation efforts.

He said that in terms of land and property governance, the state government will table an amendment bill to the Land (Subsidiary Title) Enactment 1972 this year.

He said this involves the drafting of two new enactments, namely the Land (Subsidiary Title) Enactment and the Building Management Enactment, which aim to increase efficiency in the issuance of subsidiary titles as well as building management and maintenance in Sabah.

The Forest Landscape Restoration (FLR) approach will also be implemented, covering agricultural land, production forests and community areas, to restore ecological functions and improve the social and economic well-being of local communities.

Musa said that under the 13th Malaysia Plan, the state government will continue to intensify efforts in forest conservation and protection, strengthen forest and climate governance and promote community development and green innovation.

“Among the initiatives implemented are the Other Effective Area-Based Conservation Measures (OECM) to support the target Totally Protected Areas (TPA), the implementation of the Sabah Timber Legality Assurance System Plus, as well as the use of satellite technology and Earth Observation systems,” he said. — Bernama