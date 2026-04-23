KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — A three-year-old girl is believed to have tested positive for drugs after consuming sweets suspected of containing narcotic substances, which were allegedly purchased by her social media influencer father.

Melaka police chief Deputy Commissioner Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the 39-year-old suspect, who has nearly 600,000 online followers, has been arrested in connection with the case, The Star reported.

The matter came to light on April 14 after a medical officer at Hospital Melaka treated the child, who was brought in in a semi-conscious state.

Initial investigations revealed that the sweets were purchased by the suspect in a neighbouring country. He then stored them in a refrigerator at his mother’s house in Sungai Putat, who is also the child's caregiver.

"The child, who is fond of sweets, consumed them before losing consciousness and was then rushed to the hospital," Dzulkhairi said in a statement today.

He added that the sweets in question were not found during a police inspection of the house.

Media reports on Wednesday confirmed that the child tested positive for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

She has since recovered and has been discharged from the hospital.

Following the incident, a team from the Melaka police’s Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division (D11) arrested the suspect at about 9.30pm on April 15.

Dzulkhairi confirmed that the suspect has no prior criminal record, and his own urine screening test came back negative for drugs. He has been remanded to assist in the ongoing investigation.