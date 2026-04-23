KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu says close Malaysia-Vietnam ties are vital to ensure the country's food supply remains stable amid global shortages triggered by the West Asia conflict.

On his working visit to Vietnam, he said the trip aims to ensure the neighbouring country remains a steady and reliable trading partner for food supplies to Malaysia, including rice and other key commodities.

“This visit is especially significant as the world grapples with a global supply crisis that's disrupting food chains and price stability.

“In this situation, I see the need for Malaysia to take a more proactive, strategic, and forward-looking approach,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Mohamad expressed his commitment to bolstering global partnerships, broadening supply sources, and safeguarding the nation's food security.

“Insya-Allah, I'll keep working to ensure our nation's food supply stays stable, sufficient, and secure for everyone's wellbeing,” he said.

Earlier, Mohamad was welcomed in Hanoi by Malaysia's Ambassador to Vietnam, Datuk Tan Yang Thai, and his wife, Datin Akiko Morioka Tan. — Bernama