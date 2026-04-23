KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil extended his condolences on the passing of Harian Metro graphic designer Muhammad Faizal Mohd Fauzi, who died yesterday at the age of 44.

In a Facebook post, Fahmi described Faizal as one of the key figures working behind the scenes in the country’s media and publishing industry.

“Faizal was among the important personnel behind the scenes who contributed greatly to the nation’s media and publishing sector,” he said.

Faizal, who lived at the Abdullah Hukum Apartments in the Lembah Pantai parliamentary constituency, was also remembered for his contributions to media graphics.

Fahmi extended his condolences to the family, colleagues and friends, and prayed that they be granted strength and perseverance in facing the loss.

He also prayed that Faizal’s soul be blessed and placed among the righteous.

According to a source, Faizal, who served for over two decades as a graphic designer with Harian Metro, is expected to undergo a post-mortem at the University of Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) **today** before being laid to rest in his hometown in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan. — Bernama