SHAH ALAM, April 22 — The Selangor government is on track to achieve its goal of planting 11 million trees, having already surpassed eight million since its state-wide greening campaign began, the state assembly was told today.

State Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin confirmed that the initiative, launched in May 2022, has recorded a total of 8,050,011 trees planted across the state.

Speaking during the question-and-answer session, Jamaliah attributed the success to a comprehensive strategy involving all local authorities, district offices, and collaborations with public and private agencies.

“It also encourages participation from schools, non-governmental organisations and corporations through corporate social responsibility programmes to plant trees in open spaces as part of efforts to green the environment,” she said.

The campaign is not limited to just reforestation efforts, but also covers urban areas, riverbanks, and coastal zones, Jamaliah said.

To ensure accurate tracking, the Selangor Forestry Department (JPNS) is collaborating with the Selangor Climate Change Adaptation Centre (SCAC) to consolidate planting data from all participants, including universities and schools.

A diverse range of species has been planted, including native forest trees like ramin, meranti tembaga, merbau, and kelat paya, while local councils have focused on ornamental and landscaping trees such as bunga tanjung, tecoma, and bungor.

New target set for 2026

To maintain momentum, Jamaliah announced a new target for 2026, calling on each local authority and government agency to plant approximately 100,000 trees throughout the year.

“This is in line with the decree of the Sultan of Selangor for the state to plant no fewer than 11 million trees,” she said.

Jamaliah added that both JPNS and local councils are responsible for the ongoing monitoring and maintenance of the planted trees. The forestry department will focus on high-risk areas like permanent forest reserves, while local councils will manage urban greenery in line with the National Landscape Guidelines 2.0.