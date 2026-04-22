KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — DAP advisor Lim Guan Eng has described the government’s latest RM5 billion aid package for small businesses as a “small win,” urging Putrajaya to implement bolder measures like making the first RM50,000 of all loans interest-free and collateral-free.

The Bagan MP was responding to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement of several measures to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), including the new loan facility and a one-year delay for e-invoicing implementation.

While welcoming the move, Lim argued that for the aid to be a “big win,” more direct financial relief is needed.

“I urge the prime minister to approve the first RM 50,000 portion of the entire loan be deemed interest-free and collateral free.

If the loan is for RM 180,000, then interest should be charged and collateral imposed only on the remainder RM 130,000 of the loan.

He also said there should also be a moratorium of interest payment made by MSMEs on existing loans.

According to Lim, these measures are critical to address the immediate cash crunch faced by businesses as suppliers increasingly refuse credit terms and demand cash payments.

He also dismissed other government relief, such as temporary tax exemptions for reimported goods, as “minimal.”

Instead, he urged for a suspension of the expanded Sales and Service Tax (SST) and the 2 per cent EPF contribution for foreign workers.

The government’s new loan guarantee facility also raises financing coverage to 80 per cent and extends repayment periods to 10 years.