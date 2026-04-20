KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The Madani Government remains focused on continuously uplifting the dignity and welfare of the people of Kelantan comprehensively, covering transport, education, development, and the strengthening of religious institutions.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said these efforts are being driven with clear determination to ensure that no one is left behind and that every segment of society can enjoy fair and equitable prosperity and well-being.

“May the synergy between the federal government and the state government continue to be strengthened, to ensure that every development agenda can be implemented more effectively and deliver tangible benefits to the people as they deserve,” he said in a post on Facebook and X today.

Anwar, who conducted a working visit to Kelantan last Saturday, officially opened the new terminal of the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport and attended the Pasir Puteh district development meeting.

He also attended a meet-and-greet session and visited the Gong Chapa Mosque in Pasir Puteh. — Bernama