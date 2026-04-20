PASIR MAS, April 20 — A late-night patrol in Kelantan ended with more than just traffic checks after authorities uncovered a lorry packed with 13 cows being moved without proper paperwork.

Two men aged 22 and 25 were arrested on the spot in Kampung Manan after General Operations Force (GOF) officers stopped the vehicle during Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan at about 9.30pm yesterday, New Straits Times reported.

A routine inspection quickly escalated when officers found the cattle inside the lorry, while the driver failed to produce any ownership documents or transport permit.

The arrest was made after both occupants could not justify the movement of the animals, which authorities suspect may have been brought in via an illegal crossing from Thailand.

“The suspects said they collected the cows from a supplier in Kampung Palas Merah and were on their way to deliver them to a buyer in Binjai, Kota Baru.

“They also admitted they were paid RM70 each for the job,” GOF Southeast Brigade commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Radzi Hussain was quoted as saying.

He said the lorry and cattle were seized immediately.

The haul is estimated at about RM140,000 in total, with the vehicle valued at RM100,000 and the livestock at nearly RM40,000.

The case is being investigated under the Animals Act 1953, with the seized cattle handed over to the Kelantan Veterinary Department for further action.