KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The federal government and the Sabah state government are coordinating basic assistance and temporary accommodation as soon as possible for the victims of the fire in Kampung Bahagia, Sandakan.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he was shocked when he received reports of the fire in the village, which had destroyed hundreds of houses.

“Therefore, the priority now is the safety of the victims and immediate assistance on the ground,” he said in a Facebook post today.

About 200 houses were destroyed in the fire in the floating village early today.

Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) Chief Jimmy Lagung said the station received a call about the fire at 1.32 am, and 35 firefighters from the Sandakan and Kinabatangan stations rushed to the location for extinguishing operations.

A relief centre (PPS) at Dewan PPR Batu Sapi was activated at 7 am today to accommodate the affected residents. — Bernama