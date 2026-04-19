KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — PKR leaders have been warned against complacency in power, with party information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil urging members not to lose sight of PKR’s reformist roots.

According to Berita Harian, Fahmi said that despite leading Selangor since 2008, leaders at all levels — from branch committee members to the top leadership — must remain grounded and united.

He stressed that party leaders are under constant public scrutiny.

“Every member must remain responsive as a team and not neglect their responsibilities to the community.

“Do not be lulled by being in power. We must continue to refine our ideals and not allow corruption to erode the spirit of reform,” he said when opening the PKR Gombak division’s 2026 annual general meeting today.

Fahmi, who is also the Lembah Pantai MP, described the Gombak division as strong and cohesive, and said it should continue to serve as a “beacon” in strengthening the party and supporting Selangor’s development.

“I say this sincerely — if we do not use platforms like this to offer reminders, then I would be failing in my duty.

“We represent not only our leaders, including Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, but also Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he added.