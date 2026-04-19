SIBU, April 19 — A man with disabilities was found dead, believed to have died from smoke inhalation, after a fire broke out in a room at an inn along Jalan Tukang Besi here.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, identified the deceased as Johnathan Goh, 43.

The department said that following an emergency call at 6.53am, personnel from the Sibu Central Fire Station were deployed to the scene and immediately began firefighting operations at the ground-floor room.

“The fire was contained within five minutes. Subsequent checks of the room revealed a deceased male inside the toilet, believed due to smoke inhalation,” it said.

The body was later handed over to the police for further action.

Bomba said the operation was concluded at 8.40am after overhaul works confirmed there was no further danger.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A total of 10 firefighters were involved in the operation, with assistance from Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) team.

Police and Health Ministry personnel were also present at the scene. — The Borneo Post