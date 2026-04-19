KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has declared he is ready to defend the Gombak parliamentary seat in the next general election, pending a decision by party leadership.

“I will defend Gombak Parliament,” he said at the PKR Gombak division annual general meeting today, as reported by Berita Harian.

Amirudin said he would not shift from the constituency, stressing his commitment to continue the mandate entrusted to him by voters.

He also reminded party members that their current position was built on a long struggle dating back to 1998, not overnight success.

“Positions and achievements are not for personal gain, but must be translated into continued service to retain the people’s trust,” he said, according to the national daily.

Amirudin said the government is now focused on resolving long-standing public issues under the Madani agenda.

He pointed to progress in addressing housing and settlement issues in Kampung Fajar, Kampung Barisan and Kampung Perpaduan, which he said are beginning to show results.

He also gave his assurance that stalled projects such as the Dunia Hijau development in Gombak Setia — delayed for over a decade — will be fully resolved this year.

“The state government is also upgrading infrastructure in older residential areas and exploring solutions for flat developments in Keramat, including road realignments to improve residents’ comfort,” he added.

He urged party members to work as a united team and set aside differences to safeguard public welfare.

“The administration led by party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the state government is one that governs responsibly, not one that merely makes empty promises during election season,” he said.