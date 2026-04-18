KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress (Kimma) president Datuk Seri Syed Ibrahim Kader today renewed calls for the party to be formally accepted as a component of Barisan Nasional (BN), questioning the delay despite decades of loyalty to the coalition.

“We have stood with Umno for 50 years, loyal and consistent in supporting the coalition’s agenda. But the question remains — why are we still not a component party?” he said.

“We have applied seven times. We are still waiting. We are not asking for much, just recognition of the loyalty we have proven all this while.”

Speaking at Kimma’s 46th annual general meeting held in conjunction with its 50th anniversary celebration at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, Syed Ibrahim said the lack of a clear decision has left the party’s future within BN in question.

He stressed that while Kimma remains committed to Umno, the continued delay may force the party to reassess its direction.

“We want to remain with Umno and be a true component of BN. But after 50 years, we hope for a clear and decisive answer,” he said.

“We have been patient for decades. If there is still no decision, then we will have to think about the next step for the party and our members.”

The issue of political recognition comes as the Indian Muslim community continues to grapple with structural challenges, including limited access to government assistance despite its economic contributions.

“We are Malaysians, born and raised here. This is our country,” he said.

“But when we ask for help, we are sometimes rejected on the grounds that we do not qualify. We are not asking for privileges — only fairness.”

“Not all Indian Muslims are well-off. Many are in the B40 and M40 groups. Only a small number are successful in business.”

Syed Ibrahim said there are close to one million Indian Muslims nationwide, with 938 delegates from 95 divisions attending the AGM — a sign of the community’s continued relevance despite being a minority.

He noted that Indian Muslims have established themselves across 112 types of businesses, from restaurants and retail to gold and textile sectors, contributing significantly to the economy.

“Even if there are voices trying to minimise our role, our contribution will not stop,” he said.

“We are a minority, but we can make significant changes. We will continue to empower our community.”

Among Kimma’s key demands is to be recognised as the official representative body for Indian Muslims, allowing it to participate in government discussions and advocate more effectively.

A major concern raised was the persistent shortage of workers in the service sector, particularly in Indian Muslim-owned restaurants.

“In Malaysia, there are about 15,000 Indian Muslim restaurants, contributing between RM12 billion and RM14 billion annually,” he said.

“But the biggest challenge today is manpower. This issue has gone on for too long without a proper solution.”

“When foreign workers leave, replacing them is difficult. The process is slow, and businesses suffer.”

He urged the government to introduce a more systematic mechanism, including automatic replacements for foreign workers whose contracts have ended — similar to practices in Sabah and Sarawak.

“Without enough workers, operations cannot run properly. Some businesses have had to reduce their branches,” he said.

“This does not just affect us — it affects the country. When businesses suffer, government revenue is also impacted.”

The labour shortage, he added, extends beyond restaurants to sectors such as retail, jewellery and wholesale, where local workers often do not stay long due to the demanding nature of the jobs.

Syed Ibrahim also highlighted the decline of Indian Muslim-owned minimarkets, which he said are increasingly being edged out by larger retail chains.

“Previously, small shops were everywhere, and people depended on them for daily needs,” he said.

“Now, only about 2,000 to 2,500 remain, and 70 to 80 per cent of them are struggling.”

“Big players open outlets everywhere and dominate the market. Small shops cannot compete and are forced to close.”

He also took aim at the MyKasih aid programme, saying its current structure disadvantages smaller retailers.

“The programme is good, but the implementation is not fair,” he said.

“Only selected shops can participate. Small shops are left out, and people have to travel further to use the aid.”

“This must be reviewed so that all can benefit, not just a few.”

In outlining Kimma’s proposals, Syed Ibrahim called for the immediate approval of 10,000 foreign workers for the service sector, expanded access to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for Indian Muslim youth, and dedicated funding for community development through institutions such as Yayasan Kemajuan Islam Nasional.

Despite the grievances, he reiterated Kimma’s support for Umno leadership and expressed hope that Ahmad Zahid would address the party’s long-standing request.

“We stand strong with Umno all these years. We have supported the agenda without hesitation,” he said.

“We only ask for acknowledgement and a fair place within the coalition we have long supported.”