KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Umno returnee Khairy Jamaluddin today expressed his gratitude and readiness to work to restore public confidence in the party that expelled him three years ago.

In a Facebook post this afternoon, he thanked Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the party supreme council for approving his readmission.

“I return not with any demands, but with a firm resolve to serve and contribute to strengthening Umno to the best of my ability.

“I am ready to work with all levels of leadership and grassroots members to restore public confidence in the party,” he said.

He said the decision was made with wisdom and responsibility for the future of the party’s struggle, which he accepted with humility and gratitude.

He said his time outside the party had given him space for reflection and self-improvement.

Khairy described the decision as a fresh start for Umno to move forward with greater unity, maturity and strength.