MELAKA, April 17 — Planning and preparations for the upcoming General Election (GE) and State Elections will be the primary focus of the Umno Melaka meeting scheduled for tonight, said party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the meeting, which will bring together Umno and Barisan Nasional leadership, will serve as an initial platform to coordinate the party machinery and strengthen the party's grassroots organisation ahead of the polls.

"This is the first of the party's meetings in the state as part of our preparations for the upcoming elections," he said during the simultaneous opening ceremony of Umno Branch Meetings for Melaka at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) here today.

Also present were Umno Secretary-General Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, Umno Youth Chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, and Melaka Umno Liaison Committee Chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh. — Bernama