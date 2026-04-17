KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The government will introduce a targeted bunker fuel surcharge on passenger and roll-on roll-off ferry services from April 20 to offset rising marine diesel costs.

The Ministry of Transport said the move comes amid global geopolitical tensions that have driven up fuel prices and increased operating pressure on ferry operators.

“The surcharge will be implemented on a limited pass-through cost basis, where only a portion of the fuel cost increase is passed on to users.

“The remainder will be absorbed through government subsidies, operational efficiency improvements and cost management by operators,” it said in a statement today.

The surcharge will apply to general passengers and tourists, both local and international, but daily commuters and local residents will be exempted.

The surcharge rates are as follows:

Up to RM4.00/litre: 0 per cent

RM4.01 to RM5.00/litre: 5 per cent

RM5.01 to RM6.00/litre: 8 per cent

RM6.01 to RM7.00/litre: 12 per cent

RM7.01 to RM8.00/litre: 15 per cent

Above RM8.00/litre: 18 per cent (maximum)

The ministry said the monthly review mechanism will allow adjustments based on market conditions and subsidy positions to ensure fares remain manageable.

It added the measure is temporary and aimed at ensuring uninterrupted ferry services, particularly for island communities and essential supply routes.

“The bunker fuel surcharge will take effect from 20 April 2026 until further notice, subject to Government decision,” the ministry said.