KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Selangor Immigration officers raided several massage centres in Bukit Rimau that allegedly offered illicit services through WhatsApp bookings supported by photo catalogues of women.

The operation, conducted under Op Gegar at 8pm yesterday, involved 37 enforcement officers targeting premises suspected of running prostitution activities, according to a report by Berita Harian.

Selangor Immigration director Khairrul Aminus Kamaruddin said the syndicate used online bookings, adding that “customers selected women based on photos sent through WhatsApp before coming to the premises for massage packages and sexual services.”

He said officers detained 11 foreign nationals aged between 18 and 40, comprising one Vietnamese woman, four Thai women, two Chinese nationals and four Myanmar nationals.

A Thai masseuse told officers she had been in Malaysia for a year and typically served two to three customers daily, with bookings arranged by the premises’ caretaker through WhatsApp.

Media personnel who joined the raid observed that the premises offered massage packages starting from RM40, with charges reaching RM200 for sexual services in rooms equipped with mattresses.

Khairrul said the offences detected included lack of identification documents, overstaying, misuse of passes and other violations under the Immigration Act.

He said all detainees were taken to the Semenyih Immigration Depot for remand and further investigation.

He added that Selangor Immigration would continue strengthening enforcement to curb prostitution activities and the misuse of visit passes in the state.