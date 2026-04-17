LAHAD DATU, April 17 — Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has denied that 127.3 hectares on Pulau Sebatik, previously within Malaysian territory, now belongs to Indonesia.

He said reports of the claim, published by Indonesian media outlets, were inaccurate and did not reflect the actual outcome of border negotiations between Malaysia and Indonesia.

“That is not true. Who said it was handed over?

“Who said it? Indonesian media? That is not true,” he said.

Both Malaysia and Indonesia share Pulau Sebatik, off the coast of Tawau.

Earlier, Warisan President Datuk Seri Panlima Mohd Shafie Apdal said conflicting reports by Indonesia and the Sabah Government on the Sebatik border required clarification.

He said increasingly specific statements from Jakarta have not been matched by clear or detailed responses from the Malaysian side.

“Sabahans are entitled to know what discussions have taken place, what has been agreed, and whether any position has been adopted on their behalf,” he said in a statement.

Shafie said he had raised the matter in Parliament as it involves sovereignty, territorial integrity and Sabah’s constitutional rights.

He cited Article 2(b) of the Federal Constitution, stating that any alteration of State boundaries requires the consent of the State Legislative Assembly and the Conference of Rulers.

He said this constitutional requirement must be observed in any matter involving boundary changes.

Shafie said discussions and negotiations between countries do not in themselves constitute an agreement.

He also said any decision affecting Sabah’s territory must be presented to and debated in the Sabah Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, Indonesian media reported that Presidential Chief of Staff M. Qodari claimed that 127.3 hectares on Pulau Sebatik had officially become part of Indonesia following land border diplomacy between the two nations.

Qodari reportedly added that while the settlement resulted in some Indonesian land falling under Malaysian territory, the area involved was only 4.9 hectares—significantly smaller than the land allegedly gained by Indonesia.

Hajiji said Malaysia actually benefited more from the border negotiations involving the two countries.

“We (actually) gained, but I, alongside Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and (Indonesian President) Pak Prabowo Subianto, cannot issue a formal statement yet... that is all I can say,” he added.

International media previously reported that three villages in the Nunukan Regency of North Kalimantan were allegedly included in Malaysian territory following the realignment of the border.

The three villages — Kampung Kabungalor, Kampung Lipaga, and Kampung Tetagas — are located near the Tawau border in Sabah.

The realignment reportedly involves 4.91 hectares of residential land and 127 hectares of oil palm plantations, which are now declared to be within Malaysian territory. — Daily Express