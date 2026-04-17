KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Political analyst James Chai will return to Malaysia later this month to assist the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in its ongoing investigation linked to a RM1.11 billion government-backed semiconductor project involving UK-based ARM Holdings.

Local law firm Kesavan Advocates and Solicitors, which said it is acting for Chai, confirmed that arrangements have been made for his return following approval from his employer in London.

“Our client is now scheduled to return to Malaysia on very short notice on the approval of his employer in London and we have notified MACC that our client would be available and will attend on 28.4.2026 at 10.00am,” the firm’s senior partner, Ragunath Kesavan, said in a statement today.

Other members of the legal team for Chai were listed as Tai Yong Fung, Syereen Tang Li Choo, Jason Anthony Ignatius and Tan Xuan You.

“We have full confidence in the Malaysian criminal justice system, and we reiterate that at all times our client was contactable, not evading any investigations, and has made himself available for the investigation so that his role can be clarified and to ensure that he can proceed to advance his life and career without any impediment,” Ragunath added.

Chai was a former special functions officer to ex-economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

The MACC had previously identified Chai as a required witness in the probe, which centres on alleged misconduct linked to the RM1.11 billion semiconductor initiative with ARM Holdings.

According to MACC, the investigation remains active, with statements already taken from 17 witnesses, including officials from the Economy Ministry and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority, while additional witnesses are expected to be called.

The commission had earlier offered to cover Chai’s travel expenses to facilitate his return and warned that failure to cooperate could lead to international enforcement assistance.