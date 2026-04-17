KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Police have urged the public to avoid turning social media into a platform for unlawful and provocative debates that could disrupt public order.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said in a statement that the growing trend of inflammatory and inciting content online risks undermining harmony and creating an unhealthy digital ecosystem that may trigger societal tension.

“In recent times, social media has increasingly been used as a platform to spread posts or comments containing seditious elements and provocative debates on government policies and current issues, leading to controversy among users.”

“This trend not only disrupts harmony in cyberspace but also creates an unhealthy digital ecosystem that could spark tension within society if not curbed through enforcement,” it said.

CID director Datuk M. Kumar said such actions contravene existing laws, particularly the Sedition Act 1948, which prohibits acts, speech or publications that incite hatred against the monarchy or the government.

He noted that under Section 3(1)(a) of the Act, a “seditious tendency” includes bringing hatred or contempt or exciting disaffection against any ruler or government.

Police statistics showed that between January and March 2026, a total of 30 cases were investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act involving alleged seditious acts against the monarchy, race, administration of justice and the government.

Those found guilty face a fine of up to RM5,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both for a first offence.

The public has been reminded to use social media responsibly, stressing that freedom of speech is not a licence to spread insults, defamation or provocative statements.

Authorities warned that firm action will be taken against individuals who misuse network facilities or application services for unlawful purposes.

Police also called for cooperation from all parties to ensure the digital space remains safe while fostering mature, factual and respectful communication for social stability.