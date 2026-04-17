IPOH, April 17 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) through its Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) has tightened its control at 13 fuel stations identified as ‘hotspots’ in Perak, Kedah and Perlis under Op Tiris 4.0.

The General Operations Force (GOF) Northern Brigade Commander SAC Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said three senior police officers and 54 personnel from the brigade have been deployed to the locations along the Malaysia-Thailand border, comprising two in Perak, six in Kedah and five in Perlis.

He said the move is aimed at curbing the supply leakage of subsidised fuel at the targeted locations.

“Monitoring under Op Tiris 4.0 is carried out in shifts beginning as early as 6.30 am, with continuous presence of PGA personnel at all identified ‘hotspot’ fuel stations, and the deployment continues until the stations close,” he said in a statement last night.

Balveer Singh said the move followed the enforcement of the Control of Supplies (Prohibition on Sale and Purchase of Controlled Goods) Regulations [RON95 Petrol] 2026 which came into effect on April 1, as well as regulations on the purchase of subsidised fuel in containers.

He said PDRM will continue to enhance operational effectiveness through continuous monitoring, strengthened intelligence and strategic cooperation with relevant agencies to ensure that subsidised fuel benefits only eligible groups.

“The public is also urged to channel information to the authorities if they detect any suspicious activities related to the misappropriation of subsidised fuel,” he added. — Bernama