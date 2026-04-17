KLANG, April 17 — A factory supervisor was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a nine-month-old boy earlier this month.

Mohd Syahril Nazrul Ruslim, 37, is accused of causing the death of the infant at an apartment unit in Taman Bayu Perdana here at about 3.30 pm on April 6.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of up to 40 years and not less than 12 strokes of the cane if the death penalty is not imposed, upon conviction.

No plea was recorded from the accused after the charge was read before Magistrate A. Khartiyayini, as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The court then fixed July 6 for mention of the case and submission of the forensic report.

Deputy public prosecutor Nadia Syuhada Rosli appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama