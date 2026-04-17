KOTA BHARU, April 17 — Police have denied allegations that no action was taken over a viral social media post involving a man being assaulted by a group in Wakaf Bharu.

Tumpat District Police Chief ACP Mohd Khairi Shafie said that following the incident, a 36-year-old male suspect will be charged at the Tumpat Magistrate’s Court on April 19.

He explained that the charge against the man will be framed under Section 334 of the Penal Code.

Elaborating further, Mohd Khairi said police received a report on the incident on April 1 at 12.45 am, and the case was also classified under Section 147 of the Penal Code.

“Initial investigations found that the incident stemmed from a family dispute which escalated into a fight involving both parties, with each sustaining injuries,” he said in a statement last night.

Mohd Khairi said a total of 11 individuals, aged between 18 and 67, were arrested to assist in investigations.

“All the individuals have since been released on police bail after investigations were completed,” he said.

He stressed that appropriate action had been taken against those involved in the incident.

“Investigations were conducted in a transparent, professional and thorough manner to ensure justice for all parties,” he said. — Bernama