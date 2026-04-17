KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Malaysia’s economy is projected to grow by 5.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2026 (1Q 2026) based on advance estimates, reflecting an economy that remains fundamentally resilient, despite rising global uncertainties, particularly elevated oil prices driven by geopolitical tensions. said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Its chief statistician, Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin, said the manufacturing sector maintained positive momentum in the first two months of 2026, with output expanding by 7.3 per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively, largely driven by export-oriented industries.

He said seasonal festive spending during the Chinese New Year, alongside preparations for Ramadan and Aidilfitri, continued to support overall economic activities.

“This, coupled with the disbursement of Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) and the second phase of civil servant salary revisions, contributed to a steady growth in distributive trade sales, which increased by 7.3 per cent in January and 5.3 per cent in February 2026,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama