IPOH, April 17 — Perak recorded the highest inland fisheries landings in the country in 2024 at 2,987 metric tonnes, accounting for 35 per cent of Malaysia’s total landings of 9,652 metric tonnes.

State Rural Development, Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun said the achievement reflected the state government’s continued commitment to supporting and developing the inland fisheries sector.

He said a total of 1,893 licensed inland fishermen were registered with the Perak Fisheries Department last year.

“They are recognised as important assets of this subsector and receive welfare incentives as well as economic support,” he said during the oral question-and-answer session at the Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Mohd Zolkafly was replying to a question from Muhammad Zulfadli Zainal (PN-Slim) on the number of registered inland fishermen, measures to address issues affecting the group, and enforcement against water pollution.

He said among the assistance provided was the Inland Fishermen Living Allowance of RM200 a month, benefiting 645 fishermen with an allocation of RM1.548 million this year, with the initiative to continue in 2026.

Meanwhile, he said 23 fish fry release programmes were carried out last year involving 2.4 million fry of local species, including giant freshwater prawns, baung, kerai and temoleh, in rivers, lakes and former mining pools statewide.

He said the programme supported conservation efforts and helped ensure the sustainability of the inland fisheries industry for future generations.

The state government is also focusing on skills enhancement programmes and encouraging value-added activities to help stabilise and increase fishermen’s income, he added. — Bernama