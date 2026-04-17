GEORGE TOWN, April 17— Cashless transactions in Penang have recorded strong growth, with the adoption rate reaching 97.92 per cent last year, placing the state among the highest in digital payment usage nationwide.

State Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye said the achievement reflects the success of the state government’s digitalisation initiatives, particularly in expanding cashless services across local authorities.

He said these include payments for taxes, compounds, business licences and other services, which can now be carried out more efficiently through digital platforms.

“The 97.92 per cent cashless transaction rate clearly reflects the high level of public confidence and acceptance of digital payment systems.

“In line with the state government’s aspirations, cashless implementation has become a key driver in accelerating inclusiveness, while strategic cooperation continues to be strengthened and awareness efforts intensified,” he said at the Penang Public Sector Cashless Transformation Awards 2025 today.

He described the milestone as a significant step towards Penang’s goal of becoming a fully cashless state by 2030, noting that the ambition not only signals technological advancement but also the state’s readiness to adapt to the rapidly evolving global digital economy.

At the same time, H’ng said the state government remains mindful of challenges such as cybersecurity risks, online fraud and the need to ensure digital inclusion so that no group is left behind.

He added that efforts will continue to focus on strengthening system security, enhancing digital literacy and ensuring that digitalisation initiatives are inclusive and comprehensive.

“Today, we recognise the achievements of 24 departments and agencies that have demonstrated a strong commitment to making Penang’s cashless campaign a success.

“Their efforts have directly contributed to improving the efficiency of government revenue collection, reducing reliance on physical transactions and expediting service delivery to the people,” he said. —- Bernama