KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Malaysia’s infrastructure strength and supply chain efficiency are among the key factors behind the success of Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) investments in the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post today, he emphasised that AWS should continue expanding opportunities for local companies to participate more meaningfully in its global ecosystem.

“The government will continue strengthening existing policies to ensure long-term benefits from this strategic investment, while also encouraging broader collaboration between local suppliers and their data centre and cloud technology ecosystem,” he said.

Anwar made these remarks after receiving a courtesy visit from AWS Vice President for Public Policy Michael Punke and his delegation, in conjunction with the one-year milestone of the AWS Region launch in Malaysia- a strategic investment that strengthens the country’s position as a regional digital hub.

He added that discussions focused on the progress of AWS investments and their impact on the national economy, particularly in accelerating the digital transformation agenda and cloud adoption under the Madani Government, developing local talent, and commitments to sustainability. — Bernama