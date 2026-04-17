PUTRAJAYA, April 17 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) has welcomed the Selangor government’s initiative to introduce the Selangor Resilience Enhancement Package, which involves an allocation of RM131 million, to address current challenges, especially the impact of the global energy crisis on production costs in the agro-food sector.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said that the Selangor state government’s commitment reflected the collective approach needed in the current situation.

“A comprehensive approach involving close cooperation between the federal and state governments is essential to ensure that assistance can be delivered more efficiently and comprehensively.

“The ministry appreciates the Selangor government’s commitment to allocate RM25 million for the agricultural sector, which is expected to benefit more than 17,000 padi farmers, fishermen, breeders and aquaculture entrepreneurs in the state,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad said that the move was in line with and complemented various initiatives by the federal government through KPKM in assisting target groups nationwide.

He said that this included raising the Ploughing Incentive for Padi Farmers (IPKP) to up to RM300 per hectare and BUDI Agri-Commodity cash assistance of up to RM400 per month for farmers and smallholders, as well as the implementation of targeted diesel subsidies for the agro-food sector.

“This synergy will not only strengthen the resilience of the country’s food supply chain, but also ensure the stability of food supply from production to the consumer,” he said.

In this regard, Mohamad said that KPKM welcomed more state governments to come forward and take proactive steps in assisting target groups in the agro-food sector.

This collaborative approach is very important to ensure that industry players remain resilient and to safeguard that the country’s food security, he added.

Mohamad also said he was optimistic that combined efforts between the federal and state governments would have a significant impact in safeguarding the welfare of agro-food industry players and ensuring that the country’s food security would continue to be safeguarded.

The media previously reported that Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said RM130.42 million had been allocated for the first phase of the package, which would commence in June following the state government’s annual budget review and the implementation of several cost-saving measures.

He said the package aimed to strengthen food security, reduce the cost of living, curb excessive inflation, encourage the use of public transport and provide targeted assistance to the most affected groups. — Bernama