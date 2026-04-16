KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — An owner of a children’s welfare home pleaded not guilty in separate courts today to charges of abusing four minors and operating an unregistered care centre.

S. Valan, 31, who had custody of the four victims, comprising two boys aged 11 and 17, and two girls aged eight and 16, was charged at the Selayang Sessions Court with four counts of cruelty for allegedly causing physical harm to the victims.

The offences were said to have been committed at a childcare centre in Batu Caves between 2023 and 2025.

The charges were framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000, imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kamarul Iman Ahmad Sapian proposed bail of RM20,000 for each charge, citing the seriousness of the case and its viral nature on social media.

However, lawyer Nur Amalia Daud, representing the accused, requested a lower bail of between RM3,000 and RM5,000 per charge.

The defence lawyer also informed the court that her client had earlier been charged at the Ampang Sessions Court and was granted bail of RM30,000 in one surety in four charges, with the wife as guarantor, adding that for this case, the accused’s mother, who is unemployed, will stand as guarantor.

Last April 9, Valan pleaded not guilty at the Ampang Sessions Court to four counts of physical sexual abuse on four boys aged between 13 and 16, allegedly committed between 2019 and March this year.

Judge Norazlin Othman then set bail at RM40,000 with one surety, with the additional condition that the accused must report to the nearest police station once a month, not to disturb the victim or prosecution witnesses pending disposal of the case.

The court also set June 19 for mention for the submission of documents.

At the Selayang Magistrate’s Court, Valan pleaded not guilty to operating an unregistered daycare centre at Taman Permata Biru in Batu Caves, at 8 pm on April 3 this year.

The charge, under Section 5(1) of the Care Centres Act 1993, provides a maximum fine of RM10,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years or both, and if the offence continues, a maximum daily fine of RM1,000 for each day of the offence.

Magistrate Chai Guan Hock, who set June 19 for mention, allowed the accused bail of RM2,500 with one surety.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Birr Zamier Abu Bakar. — Bernama