SHAH ALAM, April 16 — The Selangor state government today launched the guidelines for care centres and nurseries for the elderly, children and persons with disabilities, as a strategic initiative to enhance governance and streamline the registration process for care centres across the state.

Chairman of the Special Committee for the Improvement of Care Services (JKPPP) Michelle Ng Mei Sze said the guidelines were developed as a comprehensive reference for operators of care centres and nurseries, covering, among others, safety standards, physical space requirements, operator qualifications and risk management.

“In line with the aspirations of the Selangor Care Economy Policy 2024-2030, these guidelines introduce a one-door policy approach to facilitate the registration process, reduce bureaucratic constraints and expedite compliance with legal requirements.

“This approach is expected to increase the rate of registration of legitimate care centres, expand public access to quality care services, and strengthen families’ confidence in registered care centres,” she told a press conference here today.

Ng, who is also Subang Jaya state assemblyman, said the guidelines, which were approved by the Selangor State Executive Council (MMKN) on February 27, are expected to be enforced by all local authorities (PBT) statewide within the next two months at the latest.

She said the launch reflects the state government’s continued commitment to building a more inclusive, accessible and safe care ecosystem, while also making it easier for operators to register their care centres with the relevant authorities.

“In the context of an increasingly ageing state, these guidelines are an important social investment in realising Selangor’s liveable agenda, ensuring that no one is left behind in accessing safe, dignified and quality care.

“The state government also calls on care centre and nursery operators who are still unregistered to take this opportunity to come forward and register legally, to ensure the welfare of residents is protected and the state’s care ecosystem continues to develop in a safe and quality manner,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ng said as of March 31, a total of 176 nurseries and care centres for children, persons with disabilities and the elderly were identified as unregistered with the Selangor Social Welfare Department (JKM), while 1,785 nurseries and care centres were registered. — Bernama