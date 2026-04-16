IPOH, April 16 — A total of 4,848 online fraud cases involving losses amounting to RM124.99 million were recorded in Perak last year, with a worrying rise in cases among students, the State Assembly was told today.

State Communications, Multimedia and NGO Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi said data from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) showed that online scams affected individuals across all segments of society in 2025, regardless of age, occupation or background, including students, civil servants, retirees and private sector workers.

“It was also found that male and female victims are almost evenly split. While senior citizens remain the most vulnerable group, recent trends indicate a growing number of cases involving students,” he said.

He was responding to a question from Wong May Ing (PH–Pantai Remis) on the state government’s short- and long-term strategies to address the increasingly serious issue of online fraud.

Mohd Azlan said the most common types of scams include telecommunications fraud, such as fake calls and phishing, followed by non-existent investment schemes, e-commerce scams, love scams, as well as increasingly sophisticated fraud involving artificial intelligence technology.

He added that, alongside initiatives by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the Safe Internet Campaign had been implemented in 906 schools across Perak over the past year, involving both primary and secondary students.

“For 2026, the programme will be expanded to the village, mukim and district levels to ensure that internet safety awareness, including fraud prevention and digital crime, reaches all segments of society in a more accessible and effective manner,” he said.

On long-term measures, Mohd Azlan said the government is focusing on strengthening digital literacy, leveraging artificial intelligence and data analytics for early detection, and enhancing legal frameworks to enable stricter action against scam syndicates and mule account holders.

He added that efforts are also being intensified to strengthen the country’s financial security ecosystem through cross-agency collaboration, while targeted prevention programmes are being developed to better protect high-risk groups such as senior citizens, pensioners and students.

“Emphasis is placed on digital literacy education, the use of AI technology and data analysis for early detection, as well as strengthening laws, including strict action against syndicates and mule account holders.

“The financial security ecosystem is also strengthened through cooperation between relevant agencies,” he said. — Bernama