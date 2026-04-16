SUNGAI PETANI, April 16 — The implementation of the Work From Home (BDR) policy for federal civil servants, which came into effect yesterday, has proceeded smoothly without disrupting public service delivery, said Director-General of Public Service (KPPA) Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

However, he said more time is needed to assess the impact of its implementation.

“As we already know, the Work From Home (WFH) arrangement, which began yesterday, is going smoothly and media reports also indicate that its implementation has not encountered any problems.

“It has not affected the services provided, however, for a clearer picture of its impact, we need some time, perhaps a week, when more comprehensive data can be gathered to assess its effectiveness,” he said.

He said this to reporters after attending the Seminar Sejenak Bersama Yang Dipertua Dewan Rakyat Tan Sri Johari Abdul programme here today.

The implementation of the WFH policy for federal civil servants came into effect yesterday as part of the government’s strategic move to strengthen preparedness in addressing the global energy crisis following the conflict in West Asia.

Meanwhile, Wan Ahmad Dahlan said the programme provided a platform for leaders to engage with civil servants and share their experiences.

“It is hoped that this sharing will serve as guidance for civil servants in carrying out their entrusted responsibilities,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech at the seminar, Wan Ahmad Dahlan said he hoped the relaxed conversational approach adopted in the programme would help civil servants better understand the government’s direction and appreciate the themes of leadership, identity, impartiality and professionalism it carried.

“Within the framework of MADANI Malaysia, every policy announced requires a mature understanding and integrity in service delivery. For example, energy-saving measures are not merely about compliance, but a manifestation of responsibility in managing public resources prudently,” he said. — Bernama