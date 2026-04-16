KUALA LUMPUR April 16 — The government has allocated RM2.5 million for the National Wesak Day 2026 celebrations.

This is the first time the government has approved funds in support of Wesak Day commemoration, through the Malaysian Buddhist Consultative Council (MBCC) for its National Wesak Conference to be held on May 23.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the move recognises the longstanding role of Buddhist organisations in strengthening Malaysia’s social fabric and reflects the spirit of harmony underpinning the country’s multicultural society.

“Wesak is not merely a religious celebration. It carries values of compassion, self-discipline and responsibility towards others, which align with our Madani aspirations,” Loke told a press conference at the Wisma Dharma Cakra building here today.

The National Wesak Day 2026 initiative, led by the National Unity Ministry in collaboration with MBCC, is anchored on two pillars: a national conference and a grassroots celebration programme.

Loke said Buddhist organisations nationwide have long contributed through welfare, education and community service, and the funding marks formal recognition of these efforts.

“This is not just financial assistance, but an acknowledgment of the Buddhist community’s role in strengthening our plural society,” he said.

Of the RM2.5 million allocation, RM2 million will be channelled to grassroots organisations, with each approved Buddhist organisation receiving RM2,000 — targeting up to 1,000 groups nationwide.

The remaining RM500,000 will go towards overall coordination and the national conference.

The programme is opened to temples, viharas and Buddhist centres nationwide, and aims to expand Wesak celebrations beyond major cities into smaller towns and local communities.

The national conference aimed at 1,000 organisations participation is now opened for registration and has received 459 confirmed attendance.

“The values of Wesak are alive at the grassroots — in small temples, community halls and quiet acts of charity that are close to the people,” he said.

Loke added that the national conference will provide a platform for discourse on strengthening universal values such as compassion, moderation and social harmony.

“In a world facing growing polarisation, such platforms are vital to connect values, thought and action,” he said.

When met separately, Loke said the funding had been applied for and approved before the outbreak of the current US-Iran conflict, stressing that it should not be viewed as excessive spending.

“This is first and foremost a religious event. The application was made earlier and I had been engaged on this since last year.

“I raised it with the prime minister and approval was given before the war began,” he said.

He added that while the government is tightening expenditure, allocations for initiatives that promote national harmony and understanding would still be maintained.

“I don’t see this as wastage. This comes from a special account under the Finance Ministry, funded through specific revenue sources, and is meant for non-Muslim affairs,” he said.