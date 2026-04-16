KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has received a decision from the Attorney General’s Chambers regarding the investigation paper on the case of spreading fake news regarding the increase in fuel prices following the crisis in West Asia.

MCMC in a statement today said the Attorney General’s Chambers has decided to prosecute one case at the Sepang Sessions Court while five cases have been offered compounds and four cases have been given warning letters.

Following this, the MCMC has issued five compound offers to the individuals involved with the compound value of RM25,000 each.

“All these actions are the result of investigations under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), which provides for a maximum fine of RM500,000 or imprisonment for up to two years or both, if convicted.

“The public is reminded to always use digital platforms responsibly and not disseminate content that may affect community harmony and public order,” the statement said. — Bernama