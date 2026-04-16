PUTRAJAYA, April 16 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) marking a key step in enhancing market access and strengthening food security cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the agreement reflects both nations’ commitment to ensuring a sustainable food supply amid growing global uncertainties.

“We also agreed to deepen cooperation in agriculture, including sharing expertise in production and irrigation to ensure a sustainable food supply for both Malaysians and Australians,” he said during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after witnessing the MoU signing.

The event was held in conjunction with Albanese’s three-day official visit to Malaysia.

Anwar stressed that the significance of the agreement goes beyond policy and has a direct impact on the people, particularly at a time when supply chains are under pressure and food prices are rising.

“Let no one mistake the weight of what we signed today when supply chains are disrupted, and food prices are increasing and rising. Agreements like these have a direct impact on people’s lives.

“The distance between a signed agreement and a family’s dinner table is shorter than most people imagine,” he said.

Anwar also said that his discussion with Albanese today took place against a challenging global backdrop, with the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed for nearly seven weeks, placing severe strain on global energy markets and disrupting supply chains worldwide.

“The consequences are plummeting and pummelling through the seven seas,” he said, adding that the situation emphasised the urgency of strengthening strategic partnerships.

Despite the challenges, Anwar described the engagement with Australia as constructive and rooted in mutual trust.

“I’m extremely grateful that the exchange has been very frank and cordial, as great friends...not only in terms of bilateral relationship, but based on trust,” he said.

He added that Malaysia will continue to work closely with Australia to enhance resilience in food and energy supply chains, while safeguarding the well-being of both nations’ populations.

Australia is a significant economic partner for Malaysia, ranking as Malaysia’s 12th largest trading partner in 2025, with total bilateral trade valued at RM78.63 billion (USD18.38 billion).

Malaysia and Australia elevated their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in 2021, providing a framework to further expand cooperation across three key pillars: economic prosperity, society and technology, and defence and regional security. — Bernama