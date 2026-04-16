KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — A girl is suspected of misusing artificial intelligence (AI) technology after uploading a video showing two male police officers escorting and holding the hand of a woman believed to be handcuffed in front of a building labelled Merlimau police station.

Jasin district police chief Superintendent Lee Robert said police opened an investigation paper after receiving a report from a complainant who is also a police officer at the Merlimau police station at 1.04pm today, according to a Berita Harian report.

He said the complainant lodged the report after seeing the video at about 12.50pm, which was uploaded by a TikTok account holder known as Najie@atynjiehah.

“Preliminary investigations found the video was believed to have been generated using AI technology before being uploaded to TikTok.

“The content shows a woman being escorted by two male police officers in front of a building with the words Merlimau police station,” he said when contacted today.

He said the report was lodged because the content had the potential to tarnish the image of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the police station involved.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities, including the dissemination of false or offensive content.

“Investigations also fall under Section 500 of the Penal Code for criminal defamation, which carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both,” he said.