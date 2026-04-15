PUTRAJAYA, April 15 — The Migrant Repatriation Programme 2.0 (PRM 2.0) has so far generated over RM114 million in revenue, said Immigration Department director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban.

Speaking at a press conference today on Ops Serkap, Zakaria said that PRM 2.0, which runs from May 19, 2025, to April 30, 2026, has recorded 228,961 registrations, of which 204,523 undocumented migrants have already been repatriated.

“Our records show that Indonesia remains the top applicant, followed by Bangladesh,” he said.

Zakaria also revealed that the department has requested an extension of PRM 2.0, though no decision has been reached yet.

“Once a decision is made, the Home Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, will announce it,” he added.

Saifuddin Nasution had previously stated that the government agreed to extend PRM 2.0 from May 19, 2025, to April 30, 2026, specifically for Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Under the programme, a RM500 compound is imposed for entering or remaining in Malaysia without a valid pass, as well as for overstaying, whereas violating pass conditions carries a penalty of RM300.

PRM 2.0 is a voluntary repatriation amnesty programme that allows undocumented migrants to return home, exempting them from prosecution and offering them compounds based on specific offences. — Bernama