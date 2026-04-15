CYBERJAYA, April 15 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is investigating an individual suspected of spreading false news that Malaysia supplied 329,000 barrels of diesel to the Philippines, when the fuel belongs to a private trading company.

In a statement today, the MCMC confirmed it has recorded a statement from the suspect and seized a communication device believed to have been used to upload the false content.

Authorities have verified that the diesel shipment in question belongs to the trading company Vitol and is not owned by Petronas or the Malaysian government.

The case is part of a wider crackdown on misinformation related to the global energy crisis, MCMC said.

“As of 14 April, a total of 47 investigation papers have been opened involving the spread of false news regarding the global energy crisis on social media and digital media platforms, following the conflict in West Asia.

“All cases are under further investigation,” it said in a statement.

The MCMC listed several other examples of viral false claims, including exaggerated fuel price hikes, fake electricity tariff increases, and allegations that Malaysian vessels were paying tolls to Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.

It also cited false claims about BUDI95 subsidies being given to Singaporeans.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. A conviction carries a maximum fine of RM500,000, a prison sentence of up to two years, or both.

The commission reiterated that it takes any misuse of digital platforms seriously and will take stern action against any party found to be spreading false information that could mislead the public.