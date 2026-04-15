PUTRAJAYA, April 15 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the government has instructed the Ministry of Finance to review the targeted diesel subsidy mechanism.

He said the directive was issued by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during today’s Cabinet meeting, with the review expected to consider approaches similar to previously implemented subsidy models.

“The Ministry of Finance will present its findings either at the next National Economic Action Council meeting or at the upcoming Cabinet meeting next week,” he said at the ministry’s weekly press conference here today

He also said the Cabinet also deliberated on biodiesel policy and agreed to increase the biodiesel blending rate from B10 to B15, beginning with an initial implementation of B12.

Fahmi said the move would not involve any additional cost to the government, as it will utilise existing biodiesel blending infrastructure.

He also said the Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad informed the Cabinet that infrastructure capable of supporting B20 biodiesel is already available across Sarawak, except in Bintulu.

“Similar facilities are also in place in Labuan and Langkawi. The government will continue to assess the next steps,” Fahmi said.

He also said that the Minister of Economy Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir is scheduled to visit relevant premises this Saturday to inspect raw materials used in biodiesel blending.