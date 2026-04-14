MELAKA, April 14 — Two Chinese nationals have been arrested for allegedly being involved in a syndicate offering non-existent online part-time jobs, operating from a double-storey terrace house in Taman Puncak Bertam here yesterday.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the two men, aged 28 and 38, who worked as customer service operators for the syndicate, were arrested during Op Frontier at about 10.30 am.

He said the operation was carried out by the Intelligence/Operations division of the Melaka police contingent headquarters in collaboration with the Melaka Tengah district Commercial Crime Investigation Division.

“Initial investigations found that the syndicate has been operating since February, targeting Chinese nationals residing in the United States as victims.

“The terrace house was used as the call centre, and the modus operandi involved offering non-existent part-time job opportunities via the Telegram application,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said police also seized various equipment believed to have been used in the scam activities, including laptops, mobile phones and network devices, with an estimated value of RM30,000.

He added that police will apply for a remand order for both suspects today, and the case is being investigated under Sections 420/511 of the Penal Code for attempted cheating. — Bernama